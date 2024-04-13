Poet Farigh Bukhari remembered on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) The 27th death anniversary of legendary poet, writer and critic of urdu literature Farigh Bukhari was observed on Saturday.

He was born in Peshawar on November 11, 1917.

He wrote books, including poetry on various subjects such as literature, social issues and politics in Hindko, Pashto and predominantly in Urdu language.

He died on this day in 1997 in Peshawar.