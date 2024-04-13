Open Menu

Poet Farigh Bukhari Remembered On Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Poet Farigh Bukhari remembered on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) The 27th death anniversary of legendary poet, writer and critic of urdu literature Farigh Bukhari was observed on Saturday.

He was born in Peshawar on November 11, 1917.

He wrote books, including poetry on various subjects such as literature, social issues and politics in Hindko, Pashto and predominantly in Urdu language.

He died on this day in 1997 in Peshawar.

Related Topics

Peshawar Died November

Recent Stories

Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe t ..

Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe to curb cigarette consumption

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

2 days ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

2 days ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

3 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan