POF Wah Accidental Explosion Kills Three, Injures Two Workers

Thu 12th August 2021 | 09:02 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah on Thursday faced an accidental explosion in one of its plants due to technical fault.

As many as three employees of the POF died while two were injured owing to the explosion, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The injured were evacuated to hospital whereas the accident site was cleared and situation was controlled by POF technical emergency response team, it added.

Further details of the incident were to follow, it said.

