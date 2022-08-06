Police arrest 11 for possessing illegal weapons, liquor

The police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted 11 accused for possessing illegal weapons, liquor and kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :The police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted 11 accused for possessing illegal weapons, liquor and kites.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad, Naseerabad, Race Course, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Saddar Baroni and Dhamial police held Usman, Farooq, Sheraz, Amjad, Imran, Basit, and Sajad on recovery of six 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle and ammunition.

Meanwhile, New Town police held Muhammad Ishaq and Danish for having 18 bottles and 10 liters liquor.

Airport police rounded up Waheed for possessing five bottles of liquor while Race Course police arrested a kite seller namely Muhammad Sheraz and recovered 15 kites and kite flying string rolls from him.

Separate cases had been arrested against all the accused while further investigations were under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.