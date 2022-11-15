Police arrest 21 gamblers; recover Rs 236,520 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district Police arrested 21 gamblers and recovered Rs 236,520 stake money, 17 mobile phones and valuables from their possession here on Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

He informed that Kalar Syedan police conducted a raid and arrested 15 gamblers namely Ibrahim, Iqbal, Tanveer, Abdul Jabbar, Khursheed, Amir Khan, Naeem, Khalid, Irfan, Shahid, Bilal, Sajawal, Saleem, Fayyab and Najeeb who were allegedly involved in gambling while playing cards and Doli Dana game.

He informed that police also recovered 228,520 cash stake money, 12 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

In another raid, New Town police arrested six gamblers namely Qadir, Irfan, Ashiq, Shahid, Wajid and Zahid who were allegedly involved in gambling while playing cards and recovered cash Rs 8000, five mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigations were in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that gambling is the root of other evils and the crackdown against gamblers would be continued.