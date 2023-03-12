Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover 200 bottles of liquor

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The Wah Saddar Police on Sunday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 200 bottles of locally made liquor from their possession.

Police sources said that acting on a tip-off, a police party raided at liquor supply den and recovered 200 bottles of locally made liquor. Those who were arrested were identified as Sajjad, Nasir and Sajid Khan.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.