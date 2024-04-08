Police arrest 4 suspects in connection with murder

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2024 | 10:04 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The Seri police have arrested 4 suspects in connection with the murder of a Rickshaw driver whose dead body was found abandoned on March 3 in the wilderness in the Seri area.

The police station's Sub Inspector Farhanuddin Memon informed here on Monday that the police have also recovered the weapon used in the crime as well as the blood soaked clothes of the main accused.

He identified the arrested suspects as Anwar Maachi alias Raja, Wazeer Maachi, Ramazan Maachi alias Ramoon and his son.

According to him, slain person Imran Phulpoto's rickshaw was also in possession of the suspects.

The incident's FIR was lodged on complaint of Sajid Phulpoto, brother.

The cop said apparently personal enmity became the motive behind the killing but the probe was underway to further dig into the facts.

