Police arrest eight; recover illegal weapons, drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The police in their ongoing drive against lawbreakers Tuesday conducted raids in different areas and arrested eight accused including five for holding illegal weapons and three for possessing drugs besides recovering a 9mm and four 30 bore pistols and 725 grams charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah, Chontra, Waris Khan and Ratta Amral police held Hassan Ali, Muhammad Bilal, Aziz Muhammad, Haroon, and Jameel for possessing a 9mm and four 30 bore pistols.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad, Airport and Gujar Khan police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up Naeem with 300 grams charras, Sadiq Shah with 225 grams charras and Amjad Ali with 200 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.