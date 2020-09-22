Police arrest four drug Pushers recovers 6510 grams chars

Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested four drug pushers besides recovering 6510 grams chars from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested four drug pushers besides recovering 6510 grams chars from their possession.

Police spokesman on Tuesday giving details said that Taxila police team under the supervision of SHO conducted a raid and arrested Gul Zada for having 2640 grams chars.

In another raid, Ratta Amral police rounded up Sher Zaman for possessing 1300 grams charras. Gujar Khan police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and arrested Masood for carrying 1320 grams chars.

Similarly, Jatli police nabbed a drug peddler namely Zahoor for having 1250 grams chars.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused and police started further investigation. CPO appreciated the performance of police and directed the police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.