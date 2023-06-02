UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Four POs Wanted In Different Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2023 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Police have arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in different cases, said a police spokesman on Friday.

He informed that Bani police managed to arrest a PO namely Azhar Bilal, wanted in an attempt to murder case. Six accused allegedly involved in the case had already been sent behind bars, he added.

New Town police rounded up Mashal Aftab wanted in a case registered at New Town police station.

Wah Cantt police, in their operation, managed to net a PO namely Yasin while Saddar Wah Police arrested a PO namely Rehman.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be brought to justice.

SSP Operations, Rawalpindi Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals, he added.

