Police Arrest Liquor Supplier With 88 Bottles
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi district police in an operation managed to recover 88 bottles of liquor and arrested an accused, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.
He informed that Pirwadhai police conducted a raid and arrested a liquor supplier namely Bilal Abbasi and recovered 88 liquor bottles from his possession.
Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said that the accused would be challaned with concrete evidence.
The spokesman said that police officers were directed to accelerate operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers and they would be sent sent behind the bars.
