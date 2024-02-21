Open Menu

Police Arrest Liquor Supplier With 88 Bottles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Police arrest liquor supplier with 88 bottles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi district police in an operation managed to recover 88 bottles of liquor and arrested an accused, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that Pirwadhai police conducted a raid and arrested a liquor supplier namely Bilal Abbasi and recovered 88 liquor bottles from his possession.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said that the accused would be challaned with concrete evidence.

The spokesman said that police officers were directed to accelerate operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers and they would be sent sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Woman spectator says security officials barred her ..

Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..

26 minutes ago
 PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian As ..

PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal

53 minutes ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against P ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

1 hour ago
 PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago
 MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with ..

MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N

2 hours ago
 SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls nul ..

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

7 hours ago
 US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

15 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

15 hours ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

15 hours ago
 Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan