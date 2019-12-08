UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Six Suspects

Sun 08th December 2019 | 11:20 AM

Police arrest six suspects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Police arrested six suspects and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

A spokesman of Bahawalpur police said police team of PS Civil Lines and PS Sama Satta arrested two narcotics sellers and seized 1300 grams of hashish from their possession. The accused were identified as Ibrar and Shehnshah.

Police parties of PS Anayti and PS Ahmedpur East took two suspects into custody and recovered 90 liters of liquor from their possession. The suspects were recognized as Irshad and Aslam.

Sama Satta police arrested accused, Shakir and recovered a pistol and four rounds from his possession while Uch Sharif police apprehended category "A" suspect.

Police have registered cases against the accused. Further probe was under process.

