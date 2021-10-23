Police Arrest Suspected Outlaw In Injured Condition
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 10:49 PM
The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an encounter
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an encounter.
The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that 2 suspects engaged the Fort police in an exchange of fire near the railway station.
He added that one of the suspects, Umar Farooq Rajput who is a resident of Rahimyar Khan district of Punjab, sustained a gunshot.
He said the police arrested both the suspects in the encounter and identified the second suspect as Sadat Ali Arain.
The spokesman said that 3 separate FIRs had been lodged on the state's complaint at Fort police station against the 2 suspects.
Rajput was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.