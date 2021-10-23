Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition

(@FahadShabbir)

The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an encounter.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that 2 suspects engaged the Fort police in an exchange of fire near the railway station.

He added that one of the suspects, Umar Farooq Rajput who is a resident of Rahimyar Khan district of Punjab, sustained a gunshot.

He said the police arrested both the suspects in the encounter and identified the second suspect as Sadat Ali Arain.

The spokesman said that 3 separate FIRs had been lodged on the state's complaint at Fort police station against the 2 suspects.

Rajput was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.