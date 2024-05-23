Police Arrest Two Robbers With Five Snatched Motorcycles
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Saddar Baroni Police on Thursday have arrested two robbers and recovered five snatched motorcycles and other items from their possession.
According to the police spokesperson, a team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), Saddar Baroni Police Station managed to net two robbers namely Usman and Anas and recovered five snatched motorcycles, cash Rs 60,000, weapons and other items from their possession.
The arrested accused are being sent to jail for identification parade. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway. Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar, Nabeel Khokhar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
