Police Claim To Arrest Four Outlaws With Illegal Weapons
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 07:44 PM
Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi, conducted raids in different areas and apprehended four outlaws with illegal weapons, ammunition and other items
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi, conducted raids in different areas and apprehended four outlaws with illegal weapons, ammunition and other items.
According to a police spokesman, Civil Lines, Saddar Wah, Saddar Baroni and Naseerabad police launched crackdown in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up four persons identified as Saad Ahmed, Sharjeel, Ahmed Ali and Faisal Shehzad. During raid, police also recovered three 30 bore pistols, ammunition and a dagger.
The SSP said that strict action was being taken against the law breakers. The operation against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue to control crime in this part of the district, he added.
Recent Stories
BISP embraces E-procurement: launches inaugural tender
Modi govt broken all records of oppression to win elections: President AJK
PM for further strengthening economic, trade ties with Turkiye
Administrative machinery actively checking price, weight of roti/naan: minister
Advisor asks tourists to avoid visiting Kaghan during current rains
Business community indebted to Ahsan Zafar for his unprecedented services: Yousu ..
Three Filipinos dead in UAE floods: officials
DC Larkana chairs meeting to review strategy for anti-Polio drive
Registration process under BISP continues in Sargodha
QAU announces scholarships for KP students
Prisoner commits suicide in Timergara Jail
RCB takes action against selling expired food items
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM for further strengthening economic, trade ties with Turkiye27 minutes ago
-
Administrative machinery actively checking price, weight of roti/naan: minister31 minutes ago
-
Advisor asks tourists to avoid visiting Kaghan during current rains31 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana chairs meeting to review strategy for anti-Polio drive29 minutes ago
-
Registration process under BISP continues in Sargodha29 minutes ago
-
QAU announces scholarships for KP students29 minutes ago
-
Prisoner commits suicide in Timergara Jail29 minutes ago
-
RCB takes action against selling expired food items29 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosting International Conference next week on “Pakistan in the Emerging Geopolitical Landscap ..27 minutes ago
-
Market-based subjects being introduced in educational institutions: Minister27 minutes ago
-
Speakers stress burn prevention measures58 minutes ago
-
IGP Sindh chairs meeting on foreigners' security58 minutes ago