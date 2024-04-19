Open Menu

Police Claim To Arrest Four Outlaws With Illegal Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 07:44 PM

Police claim to arrest four outlaws with illegal weapons

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi, conducted raids in different areas and apprehended four outlaws with illegal weapons, ammunition and other items

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi, conducted raids in different areas and apprehended four outlaws with illegal weapons, ammunition and other items.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Lines, Saddar Wah, Saddar Baroni and Naseerabad police launched crackdown in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up four persons identified as Saad Ahmed, Sharjeel, Ahmed Ali and Faisal Shehzad. During raid, police also recovered three 30 bore pistols, ammunition and a dagger.

The SSP said that strict action was being taken against the law breakers. The operation against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue to control crime in this part of the district, he added.

