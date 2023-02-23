Police conduct flag march in Rawal Division to curb kite flying

The Rawal Division Police on the directives of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani here on Thursday conducted a flag march to curb kite flying

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Rawal Division Police on the directives of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani here on Thursday conducted a flag march to curb kite flying.

According to the Police spokesman, the police had made a comprehensive security plan to maintain high vigilance in the city as well as to implement ban on kite flying.

Following the directives of CPO, the police conducted a flag march in various sensitive areas of Rawal division to maintain law and order and to warn kite flyers and those involved in the aerial firing.

The flag march was led by senior police officers while SDPO New Town, SDPO Waris Khan, SDPO City, SHOs, Elite Force, Traffic Police and Dolphin Squad participated in the flag march.

The flag march started from Police Lines Headquarters and culminated at starting point after passing through Chanda Chichi, Amar Chowk, Kutchery Chowk, Marir Hassan, Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk, Chandni Chowk, Rehmanabad, Shamisabad, Faisabad, Murree Road, Rawal Road, PAF Chowk, Noor Khan Base, Rehamabad Flyover and Aamar Chowk.

The spokesman said that flag marches were being conducted in various areas to make security more effective and added that strict vigilance would be maintained like in previous years to maintain law and order in the city and to curb kite flying.

He said that over 1,300 cops were deployed to control kite flying in city areas. Monitoring was also being done from over 250 rooftops of various buildings.