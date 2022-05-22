Police conduct operation in Dhoke Noor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :On the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik, police on Sunday have launched a search operation in Dhoke Noor and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Saddar Barooni Police Station conducted operation in the area and searched 128 houses, collected data 125 of tenants and 194 suspects were checked and several interrogated.

However, no arrest was made on the occasion. According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.