Police Conducts Search Operation In Ghariabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

Police conducts search operation in Ghariabad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Police have conducted search operation in Ghariabad area of Airport Police Station and its surroundings, informed police spokesman here on Wednesday.

Dolphin force, Elite force, Ladies Police and other law enforcement agencies participated in the search operation.

Police have searched 116 houses, questioned 39 tenants and 270 suspects were investigated.

SP Pothohar said that the search operation was aimed at rooting out criminals and to ensure the implementation of National Action Plan.

