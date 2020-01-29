UrduPoint.com
Police Fail To Control Crimes

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:33 PM

Police fail to control crimes

Eliminating crimes from the capital city has become a dream that never come true following poor performance of rankers' officers in Islamabad, sources said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th January, 2020) Eliminating crimes from the capital city has become a dream that never come true following poor performance of rankers' officers in Islamabad, sources said on Wednesday.The rankers' police officers instead of focusing on their performances have started making hurdles in the working activities of PSP officers.

There are 12 DSPs appointed on 13 senior posts in the Operation Division. Many rankers have close contacts with anti-state elements. Till date, nine circular, two CIA and two legal seats are occupied by 12 rankers whereas ASP Abdul Wahab has occupied one seat.

Prior, there was a trend to follow legal procedure to allocate seats on senior posts.Meanwhile, Police has failed to trace out the death cause of a youngster.

According to detail, the incident had been occurred in the jurisdiction of Khana Police station. The FIR of the youngster Hamza murder had already registered at Khana police station. Earlier, it was requested to homicide session to conduct the investigation of this case; however sub-inspector put case into dustbin.Currently, the aged father of youngster repeatedly come to police station but failed to get justice.

