Police Foils Smuggling Of 4000 Litres Iranian Diesel
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2024 | 01:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Police claimed to have foiled the smuggling of Iranian diesel and seized 4000 diesel.
According to police sources, the ongoing drive against Iranian diesel was underway in the district under the directions of District Police Officer Syed Hussain Haider.
SHO Rangpur police station Muhammad Waqas Bhutta has raided along with his team and foiled and smuggling of 4000 litres of diesel and handed it over to customs officials.
