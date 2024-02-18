Open Menu

Police Foils Smuggling Of 4000 Litres Iranian Diesel

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Police foils smuggling of 4000 litres Iranian diesel

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Police claimed to have foiled the smuggling of Iranian diesel and seized 4000 diesel.

According to police sources, the ongoing drive against Iranian diesel was underway in the district under the directions of District Police Officer Syed Hussain Haider.

SHO Rangpur police station Muhammad Waqas Bhutta has raided along with his team and foiled and smuggling of 4000 litres of diesel and handed it over to customs officials.

APP/kmr-sak

1225 hrs

Related Topics

Police Police Station Rangpur

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

14 hours ago
 Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

14 hours ago
 Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

14 hours ago
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

14 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

14 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

14 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

14 hours ago
 DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

14 hours ago
 Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations ..

Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan