Police Hold Ceremony To Honor Martyrs And Ghazis, Recognizing Their Sacrifices

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Police hold ceremony to honor martyrs and ghazis, recognizing their sacrifices

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police have organized a ceremony at the Jinnah Convention Center to pay tributes to brave martyrs and ghazis who made immense sacrifices in the line of duty.

The event, attended by high-ranking officials, law enforcement agencies, families of fallen personnel, civil society members, journalists, and trainee recruits, aimed to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of these individuals in upholding peace, preserving the economy, and maintaining law and order.

CPO (Law and Order) Shakir Dawar expressed heartfelt gratitude to the attendees for honoring the event with their presence.

He emphasized the significance of the martyrs' and ghazis' sacrifices in safeguarding the well-being of the nation and emphasized the importance of maintaining peace.

The President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), representing the business community, acknowledged the pivotal role played by the police .

The president commended the unwavering dedication of the police in ensuring the security and well-being of citizens.

Secretary Interior Ali Murtaza emphasized the importance of such events in honoring the sacrifices of the martyrs and reaffirming the government's commitment to support and console their families.

He expressed deep appreciation for the brave officers who made ultimate sacrifices and highlighted the unity of the government and the nation as a whole.

The DSP of Islamabad Capital Police and renowned cricketer, Haris Rauf, acknowledged the vital role played by the police in ensuring the safety and security of players, particularly during times when international cricket was not taking place in Pakistan.

He pledged his unwavering support to the children of the martyrs, offering assistance on the cricket field whenever needed.

During the ceremony, Isla­mabad Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan paid tribute to the courageous martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Pakistan.

He recognized the collective efforts of every individual in the country, stating that freedom belonged to every citizen.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan commended the dedication of those working tirelessly to maintain the nation's freedom, be it through sacrificing their lives or contributing to progress of the economy.

He also acknowledged the significant role played by journalists in highlighting societal issues and providing accurate information to the police and judicial system for the sake of justice.

He emphasized that freedom was not limited to any specific group but was an inheritance shared by every Pakistani citizen.

Dr. Akbar Nasir expressed gratitude and assured that promises made to protect and serve the people would be fulfilled, with accountability and justice for any breach of commitment.

The ceremony concluded with Secretary Interior Ali Murtaza and Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan distributing cheques among the families of the martyrs, demonstrating the government's support and commitment to the well-being of those who had made the ultimate sacrifice.

