Pakistan, Germany to boost energy sector digitization & green transition: Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to modernize its power sector, highlighting digitization, green energy transition, and research-led reforms as key to achieving sustainable development goals.

He was speaking, during a meeting, with a delegation of the German Development Agency (GIZ), led by Deputy Head of Mission Mr. Arno Kirchhof, which discussed ongoing cooperation in the energy sector, including programmes on decarbonization and digitization of power distribution networks, said a press release.

The German delegation informed that a €7 million grant programme, launched in 2024 and continuing until the end of 2026, is providing technical assistance to the Ministry of Energy. The initiative aims to digitize Pakistan’s electricity distribution system, launch pilot projects, and strengthen the capacity of energy sector officials. Its four key components include regulatory support, renewable energy integration, pilot project implementation, and knowledge sharing.

The delegation further noted that an additional €2.

5 million grant had been approved for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), under which pilot projects and business models would be developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy. Pilot initiatives to digitize two feeders in PESCO and LESCO are already under implementation.

Sardar Awais Leghari underscored the government’s commitment to modernizing Pakistan’s energy sector, terming it a vital national priority.

“Our aim is not only to overcome current challenges but to lay the foundation of a sustainable, transparent, and modern energy system,” he said, adding that a comprehensive research and development plan was being prepared to align future energy policy with modern technologies and global best practices.

Appreciating Germany’s support, the minister said Pakistan sought to further strengthen ties with international partners to enhance research, capacity building, and policy reforms.

The German delegation commended Pakistan’s reform efforts and assured continued GIZ support in making the country’s energy sector more modern and environmentally sustainable.