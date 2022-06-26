UrduPoint.com

Police Mobile Services To Be Available For Pindi By Monday: CTO

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad on Sunday said the Police mobile Services would continue to be provided to the citizens through the Mobile Police Service Center.

The CTO in a statement released shared the weekly schedule of Mobile Police Service Center.

CTO Irshad said, "Every possible facilities are being provided at the doorsteps of the citizens through the use of modern technology." He informed that the Mobile Services would be available opposite Way Police Station Saddar on Monday and Tuesday whereas it would be available on Wednesday at main stop GT Road.

The Services would be available at Gorakhpur Adiala on Thursday, Chowki Ranial on Friday and Main Bazaar Jatha Hathial on Saturday where the staff would perform it's duties to facilitate the masses.

"Mobile police service will be available at designated points from 9 am to 4 pm. The City Traffic Police Rawalpindi is benefiting from modern technology," the CTO said.

He added that the official positions were God's trust and honesty is part of our faith. "We have to work for the pleasure of Allah and for the convenience of the people," the Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi said.

