Police Nab Drug Dealer, Accomplice After Encounter
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2024 | 06:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The district City Police successfully apprehended a notorious drug dealer and his associate following an encounter.
A spokesperson for the District City Police disclosed that the apprehended individuals, identified as Haji Riasat and Jamshed, were found in possession of a hand grenade, a pistol with ammunition, and drugs.
Their arrest transpired within the jurisdiction of the Baghdadi police station.
Haji Riasat, known for his significant involvement in drug trafficking within Old Golimar and Jehanabad, was accompanied by his nephew, Jamshed. Both suspects were subjects of police pursuit prior to their capture.
The investigation into the matter is ongoing, with authorities delving deeper into the circumstances surrounding their activities.
Recent Stories
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESCO issues power suspension programme2 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto takes oath as MNA2 minutes ago
-
KU announces results of BA LLB (Hons) Annual Exam 20222 minutes ago
-
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad5 minutes ago
-
UAJK receives academic infrastructure with cutting-edge equipment valued Rs.4 billion11 minutes ago
-
29 shopkeepers fined over profiteering12 minutes ago
-
SCO countries art exhibition of children and young artists launched in Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
Health dept to start Typhoid vaccination campaign from May 1312 minutes ago
-
Dr. Gandahi appointed as acting chairman of soil science department at SAU12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan poised for economic growth with strong support from Saudi Arabia: Ashrafi22 minutes ago
-
DC awards appreciation certificates for successful Ramazan Package22 minutes ago
-
Kohat gears up for smooth conduct of PK-91 by-elections22 minutes ago