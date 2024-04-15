Open Menu

Police Nab Drug Dealer, Accomplice After Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Police nab drug dealer, accomplice after encounter

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The district City Police successfully apprehended a notorious drug dealer and his associate following an encounter.

A spokesperson for the District City Police disclosed that the apprehended individuals, identified as Haji Riasat and Jamshed, were found in possession of a hand grenade, a pistol with ammunition, and drugs.

Their arrest transpired within the jurisdiction of the Baghdadi police station.

Haji Riasat, known for his significant involvement in drug trafficking within Old Golimar and Jehanabad, was accompanied by his nephew, Jamshed. Both suspects were subjects of police pursuit prior to their capture.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing, with authorities delving deeper into the circumstances surrounding their activities.

