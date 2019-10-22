UrduPoint.com
Police Officer Murdered Near Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 03:37 PM

Police officer murdered near Sargodha

A policeman was murdered in an incident of firing in Phularwan police limits here

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :A policeman was murdered in an incident of firing in Phularwan police limits here.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that Adeel Hassan/ Sub-Inspector FIA, resident of Jabba Purana Terhsil Bhalwal had enmity with Muhammad Asif over some certain matters.

On Monday evening they exchanged harsh words and in the meanwhile the accused Asif injured his opponent Adeel Hassan with gun shot. The accused Asif fled from the scene.

The injured was shifted to THQ hospital Bhalwal where he succumbed to injuries. On the direction of DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera, a raiding team headed by DSP Ghualm Abbas was conducting raids to arrest the accused.

