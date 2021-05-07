Police officers awarded appreciation certificates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Police awarded commendation certificates among senior police officers of Lahore police in recognition of their exemplary service for the community in a ceremony held here at Capital City Police Headquarters on Friday.

While addressing,Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that despite the serious threats of pandemic, police officers and officials of Lahore Police performed their professional duties uninterruptedly with utmost diligence and commitment for the protection of life and property of the people.

The police officer who received the appreciation letters included- Chief Traffic Police Officer Lahore Capt(R) Syed Hammad Abid for best traffic management and awareness campaign to follow SOPs during pandemic,SSP Investigation Ameer Abdullah Niazi, SSP Operations Ahsan Saif Ullah, SSP CIA Shoaib Khurram Janbaz, SSP Security Sardar Mavarhan Khan, SP Headquarters Imran Malik, SP Dolphin Squad Rashid Haidayet, SP ARF/Mobile Squad Sajid Khokhar,all divisional SsP of Operations and Investigation Wings and other related officers were awarded for maintenance of law and order in untoward situation and enforcement of corona SOPs.

CCPO Lahore hoped that the officers will further work with more dedication and hard work to serve the community using their best possible abilities and professional skills to protect lives and properties of the public.