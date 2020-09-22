Police raids: 1.4 kg hashish;180 litres liquor seized

The district police teams during crackdown against drug peddlers seized 1.4 kilograms hashish and 180 litres liquor during last 24 hours

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The district police teams during crackdown against drug peddlers seized 1.4 kilograms hashish and 180 litres liquor during last 24 hours.

According to a spokesman, Saddar Police Phool Nagar, during routine patrol in Gulshan Basti Jambar area, apprehended three drug traffickers--- Ahmad, Mudassar and Jamil and recovering 60 litres liquor from them.

Meanwhile, Kot Radha Kishan police at check post during search recovered 120 litres liquor from a private vehicle and arrested three accused--- Irfan, Khalid Javed and Muhammad Hassan.

Similarly, Mustafabad Police on a tip off, raided a nearby village Vadana and arrested drug peddler Waqar Ahmad and recovered 1.4 kg hashish.

Separate cases were registered against all the accused at concerned police stations while further proceedings were underway.