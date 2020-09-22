UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Raids: 1.4 Kg Hashish;180 Litres Liquor Seized

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 12:19 PM

Police raids: 1.4 kg hashish;180 litres liquor seized

The district police teams during crackdown against drug peddlers seized 1.4 kilograms hashish and 180 litres liquor during last 24 hours

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The district police teams during crackdown against drug peddlers seized 1.4 kilograms hashish and 180 litres liquor during last 24 hours.

According to a spokesman, Saddar Police Phool Nagar, during routine patrol in Gulshan Basti Jambar area, apprehended three drug traffickers--- Ahmad, Mudassar and Jamil and recovering 60 litres liquor from them.

Meanwhile, Kot Radha Kishan police at check post during search recovered 120 litres liquor from a private vehicle and arrested three accused--- Irfan, Khalid Javed and Muhammad Hassan.

Similarly, Mustafabad Police on a tip off, raided a nearby village Vadana and arrested drug peddler Waqar Ahmad and recovered 1.4 kg hashish.

Separate cases were registered against all the accused at concerned police stations while further proceedings were underway.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle Kot Radha Kishan Gulshan Saddar Post All From

Recent Stories

LHC to take up Shehbaz Sharif’s bail plea in mon ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-encroachment operation continues

2 minutes ago

Commissioner directs to provide relief to poor fa ..

2 minutes ago

NLCC carries out survey on 168,635 hectares

2 minutes ago

Investigation against state land occupation

2 minutes ago

Nearly PKR9million up for grabs in National T20 Cu ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.