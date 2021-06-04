Police to protect life and property of the people - IGP Islamabad

Police was working day and night to ensure peace and security in the capital area, however it was very difficult to maintain law and order without involving the local community and citizens

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th April, 2021) Police was working day and night to ensure peace and security in the capital area, however it was very difficult to maintain law and order without involving the local community and citizens. Therefore, community policing was the need of the hour to maintain better security in the city. This was stated by Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad while addressing a reception hosted by Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General UBG and Sardar Tahir Mahmood President Islamabad State Agents Association in honor of police and business community. The representative of various markets, ICCI members and senior police officers were present at the occasion.

The IG said that Islamabad police and traffic police officers were always on duty to serve the citizens. He said that business community has always been cooperative with the police in its endeavor to maintain law and order situation in Islamabad, which was laudable. He thanked the business community for joining hands with police and cooperating with it to ensure peace and security in the city. He further added that he was personally supervising the traffic matters in Islamabad and said that black glasses and non-patterned number plates were being removed. He further said that E-challan process had been started in Islamabad. He appealed to the business community to continue cooperating with police for maintaining better security in the city.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the business community was proud of the performance of Islamabad Police.

He stressed that cameras should be installed in markets and mohallas like all over the world to detect culprits. He said the business community of Islamabad should install CCTV cameras in their markets and connect them with Safe City project. He said that crime rate in Islamabad was the lowest in Pakistan, which was laudable, however, there was scope for further improvement in it.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General UBG and former President ICCI emphasized on community policing and said that instead of taking disputes to the courts, these should be resolved in the police stations through the reconciliation committee. He said police patrols on bicycles have been started in the city, which would improve security and also resolve health issues. He appreciated the launch of an app by the police and said it would help police in maintaining peace effectively. He also appreciated the performance of SSP Operations and SSP Traffic.

Islamabad State Agents Association President Sardar Tahir Mahmood and ICCI Police Committee Chairman Saif-ur-Rehman Khan said that Islamabad Police was an ideal police for others and the business community has full confidence in them. He thanked Islamabad Police for setting up a police desk in ICCI for the facilitation of business community.