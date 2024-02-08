Political Stalwarts Cast Votes In DI Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The prominent politicians including Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary cast their vote in Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday.
JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman exercised his right to vote in his native town Abudlkhel while PPP’s Faisal Karim Kundi exercised his franchise in Kokar area.
Similarly, JUI-F candidate for PK-113 Kafeel Ahmed Nizami cast his vote in Dewala, PPP candidate for PK-112 Ahmad Karim Kundi in Kokar and Malik Qayyum Hissam in Zafarabad Colony.
The polling process is continued in the city in a peaceful environment however the candidates and the common people are facing difficulties due to jammed mobile network. The workers of different political parties and independent candidates have also set up camps outside the polling stations in order to guide voters.
APP/akt
