Post-COVID-19 webinar: Emerging challenges require global cooperation in science, technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :After COVID-19, the relevant actors of major parts of the world sat together over a virtual platform to discuss backdrop of South-South Cooperation.

The event had participation of around 80 persons from Bangladesh, Benin, Canada, China, Colombia, Egypt, France, Gambia, Iran, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Palestine, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Tanzania, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, USA, Venezuela, Yemen, Zimbabwe, said a press release issued by COMSATS.

The Webinar entitled "South-South Cooperation: Creating headways for Post-Pandemic Inclusive Recovery" provided a forum to the representatives of international and development organizations to share their institutional experiences, lessons learnt and best practices in implementing S&T programs through South-South cooperation; discuss challenges and strategic approaches in promoting South-South cooperation; as well as recommend means for mainstreaming cooperation mechanism towards achieving SDGs in the post-pandemic era.

The Executive Director COMSATS, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr. Akhtar Nazir highlighted the importance and relevance of this event in his welcome remarks. "Overcoming emerging challenges would, inter alia, require enhanced global cooperation in the fields of science and technology. In this context, South-South and Triangular Cooperation in education, research, innovation, capacity building, policy making and infrastructure development is more important than ever before".