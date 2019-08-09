Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division to accelerate policy reform of public hospitals

(@FahadShabbir)

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division is all set to accelerate policy reform of public hospitals with increase in healthcare budget and a number of other policies in this framework would also impact health outcomes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division is all set to accelerate policy reform of public hospitals with increase in healthcare budget and a number of other policies in this framework would also impact health outcomes.

Talking to APP, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar Friday said that the Insaf Insurance Card and Tahafuz policy would ensure financial access to healthcare and to address malnutrition.

She further said that universal health coverage policy to be adopted at Federal and provincial levels with innovative technology tools to increase geographic and financial access to healthcare for communicable and non-communicable diseases and for maternal and child health and mental health services.