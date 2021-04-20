Power cuts during Sehri, Iftar spark protests in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the power outages during Sehri, Iftar and Taraweeh hours in the ongoing holy month of Ramazan have sparked protests in several areas of Pulwama, Baramulla and Srinagar districts.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the inhabitants of Litar village in Pulwama protesting New Delhi led occupational regime's anti-Islam and anti-Kashmiris' policies came out of their houses during Sehri time and blocked Litar-Pulwama road. Indian forces had to intervene to clear the road.

The protesters said that they have been deprived of electricity even in the holy month of Ramazan. "Our village never gets lit up during Sehri, Iftar and Taraweeh times. We have been facing unscheduled power cuts much to our discomfiture," the locals said adding that Power Development Department (PDD) has failed to provide power supply even during the holy month.

The residents of various localities in Sopore, Baramulla district and its outskirts while protesting the callous attitude of the occupation forces also complained of unscheduled power cuts during Sehri and Iftar in the holy month of Ramazan.

Inhabitants of Noorbagh, New Colony, Model Town, Badam Bagh, Arampora, Mahrajpora, Chankhan, Jamia Qadeem, Ningli Mohalla, Tarzoo, Mazbugh, Nowpora, Shangargund, Adipora and Warpora areas said that the power cuts had become more frequent since last five days, especially at Sehri and Iftar timings.

"Even in Ramazan, we are being forced to have our meals under candlelight," said Abdul Qayoom, a resident of Arampora Sopore. In Noor Bagh and New Colony, the residents voiced similar views saying that electricity was being snapped during Sehri and Iftar time.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference in a statement issued in Srinagar rued power outages particularly during Sehri, Iftar and Taraweeh, saying the claim of the administration to ensure provision of electricity on all feeders to people during these hours has fallen flat.

Party senior leader and former Legislative Assembly Speaker Mubarak Gul, expressed concern over the power outages even in capital city, Srinagar in holy month of Ramazan.