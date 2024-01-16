Power Shutdown Notified For Areas Of Mardan, Mingora, Peshawar
Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Pesco authorities on Tuesday have notified power shutdown in areas of Mardan, Mingora and Peshawar due to maintenance work.
According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from Shahi Bagh grid station on 17 and 19 January from 9AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers Sardar Ahmad Jan Colony, Latif Abad, Charsadda, Eid Ghah feeders will face inconvenience.
Power supply will remain suspended from Wapda House Grid Station on 18 and 20 January from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM,
resultantly consumers of Shahi Bagh, Rashid Abad, Hassain Ghari, Khwaja Town feeders will face inconvenience.
Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 18 and 20 January from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Scarp 1, Palosi 1,2, New Tehkal, Babo Ghari, ICF 2, BCF , Marble Industry, Warsak Road and Mangai feeders will face inconvenience.
Power supply will remain suspended from Tall Grid Station on 17 January from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Para Chanatr, Sadda and Alizai grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.
Power supply will remain suspended from Tank Grid Station on 18 January from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Gull Amam, Kot Azam 2, Tank City, Sabir Baba, Log Base feeders will face inconvenience.
Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from Mardan Grid Station on 17 and 19 January from 10 AM to 4 PM, resultantly consumer of Mohabatabad, Express, SIDB, Shaikh Maltoon, Industrial , SIDB, Janabad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Charsadda Road, New Manga, Saleem Khan, Gujar Ghari, Town, Muslim Abad, New Saleem Khan, Bacha Khan, MED, Benazir Children Hospital, Muhabatabad Road, Nissata Road, Sheikh Maltoon , Ahmat Abad, Misri Abad, PRC, Eid Ghah, Green Area , New Sheikh Maltoon feeders will face inconvenience.
Power supply will remain suspended from Mengora Grid Station on 18 and 20 January from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumer of Malam Jaba, Express Saidu Hospital, Bandai, Mengora 1,2,3,4, 5,Kabal , Nawa Kali, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Odigram, Kabal 4,Matta 2, Faiza Ghat, Kabal 2, Gulda, Marghuzar, Saidu Hospital, Kabal 3, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Singar, MES, Haji Baba,Shin, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express feeders will face inconvenience.
APP/mds/
