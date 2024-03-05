Open Menu

Power Shutdown Notified For Areas Of Peschawar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Pesco has notified power shutdown in various areas of the city due to necessary maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Pesco has notified power shutdown in various areas of the city due to necessary maintenance work.

According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on 7 and 9 March

from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Taj Abad 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 7 and 9 March from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad, Taj Abad 2, Agriculture , Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Ghrib Abad, Rahatabad 1, CMB and Abdara feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from RMT Grid Station on 7 March from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Safdar Abad 2, RMT, Professor Model Town, Dorani Media Colony, Sheikh Yaseen feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, Power supply will remain suspended from Rehman Baba Grid Station on 6 and 11 March from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Kachori, Shalozai, Safdar Abad, Khanmust, New Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Phandu Baba, Urmar 2, Hazar Khwani, Yakatooth, New Chairman Daftar, Jameel Colony, Ring Road, Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Surizai, Akhon Abad, Ring Road 2, SIDB feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Kohat Road Grid Station on 6 and 11 March from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh, Sonehri Masjid, Bana Mari, Civil Quarter, Nothia, Murshad Abad, Abasin, Old Deh Bahadar, Deh Bhadar, Wazir Abad, Ameen ColonyJ Bara, Nodhya Payan, Murshid ababad, Dora Road, Nodiya Bahadar, Lundi Arbab 1,2,3, Sheikh Muhamadi, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gulbarg, Schem Chowk, Chairman Daftar feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on 7 and 9 March from 9:00 AM to

3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Sikhandar Abad, Zaryab, Phandu Road, City Home, Bana Mari, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Sheikh Abad, Molvi G, Nishtarabad, NHA feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 7 and 9 March from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Tehkal, Islamia College, KTH, Commercial , Jahangirabad, University Town, NCB, Air Port , PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 1,2, Old MES, Babu Ghari, Marble Industry , SAA, Palosi 1, Behari Colony, Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Pesco Colony Grid Station on 7 and 9 March from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Bank of Khyber, Scarp 1, ICF, Darmangi, Warsak Road and Jail feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Warsak Grid Station on 6 ,7 and 9 March from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Kochian 1,2, Mathera 1,2, Shahi Bala, Swat Scout, Shahgai Industrial , Hajizai feeders will face inconvenience.

