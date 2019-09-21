UrduPoint.com
Power Struggle Delays Appointment Of MD SNGPL

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:55 PM

Power struggle delays appointment of MD SNGPL

The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Saturday said power struggle between influential politicians has delayed appointment of full-time managing directors of SNGPL and SSGC

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st September, 2019) The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Saturday said power struggle between influential politicians has delayed appointment of full-time managing directors of SNGPL and SSGC.Both the posts in the gas utilities are lying vacant for eight months which is against the rules and regulations, it said.

Since January 2019, both the gas utilities are being run by acting managing directors while the laws require to fill these important posts within three months, said Dr.

Murtaza Mughal, President PEW.He said that various politicians are struggling to get their favorite officers appointed on the coveted posts which is damaging the institutions.Dr. Murtaza Mughal said that the vacancy of Managing Director of SNGPL has been advertised for three while criteria was also changed every time flouting clearly laid out rules and regulations to get blue eyed appointed.

