Power Suspension Notified On KP Feeders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City grid station on 8th March from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Peshawar City and Taru Jabba grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.
Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Pabbi Grid Station on 7th March from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Pana Kot, Pubbi Hospital, Industrial Zone and Saleha Khan feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will remain suspended from Tank Grid Station on 8th and 9th March from 8 a.
m. to 6 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Tank, Gomal Zam Dam, Wana, Jandhola and Kulachi grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.
The power supply will remain suspended from Mingora Grid Station on 7th and 9th March from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Malam Jaba, Express Saidu Hospital, Bandai, Mingora 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,Kabal , Nawa Kali, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Odigram, Kabal 4,Matta 2, Faiza Ghat, Kabal 2, Gulda, Marghazar, Saidu Hospital, Kabal 3, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Singar, MES, Haji Baba,Shin, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express feeders will face inconvenience.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 23 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who ..
Youth empowerment programmes are Among the top priorities: Chaudhry Shafay Hussa ..
Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next week
PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters
PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..
Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps
PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators
Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC
US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO lauds bravery of Dera police in war against terrorism6 minutes ago
-
KPRA conducts training workshop for Accountant General of Pakistan officials on FABS6 minutes ago
-
Saraiki culture day observed in DI Khan, Tank6 minutes ago
-
Conditions of fair trial not fulfilled in Zulifkar Bhutto's trial: SC16 minutes ago
-
Liaquat varsity holds session on ‘Molding Minds’ building future26 minutes ago
-
ECP uploads Forms 45, 46, 48, 49 on website26 minutes ago
-
PTDC highlights Pakistan’s tourism potential at ITB Berlin 202436 minutes ago
-
Helping deserving people brings peace of mind: Dr Amil Mohmand36 minutes ago
-
Three injured in firing incident in DI Khan36 minutes ago
-
3 held with bikes, narcotics46 minutes ago
-
Youth empowerment programmes are Among the top priorities: Chaudhry Shafay Hussain55 minutes ago
-
2 held for taking money to send man abroad56 minutes ago