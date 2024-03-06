Open Menu

Power Suspension Notified On KP Feeders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Power suspension notified on KP feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City grid station on 8th March from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Peshawar City and Taru Jabba grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Pabbi Grid Station on 7th March from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Pana Kot, Pubbi Hospital, Industrial Zone and Saleha Khan feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Tank Grid Station on 8th and 9th March from 8 a.

m. to 6 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Tank, Gomal Zam Dam, Wana, Jandhola and Kulachi grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Mingora Grid Station on 7th and 9th March from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Malam Jaba, Express Saidu Hospital, Bandai, Mingora 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,Kabal , Nawa Kali, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Odigram, Kabal 4,Matta 2, Faiza Ghat, Kabal 2, Gulda, Marghazar, Saidu Hospital, Kabal 3, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Singar, MES, Haji Baba,Shin, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express feeders will face inconvenience.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Dam Ghat Saidu Tank Barikot Mingora Gomal Wana March From PESCO P

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 23 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qala ..

PSL 2024 Match 23 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who ..

13 minutes ago
 Youth empowerment programmes are Among the top pri ..

Youth empowerment programmes are Among the top priorities: Chaudhry Shafay Hussa ..

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next ..

Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next week

2 hours ago
 PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional m ..

PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters

2 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Ki ..

PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at ..

Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps

3 hours ago
PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against G ..

PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators

4 hours ago
 Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

4 hours ago
 Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

5 hours ago
 US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social ..

US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan