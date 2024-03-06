Power suspension notified on KP feeders

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City grid station on 8th March from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Peshawar City and Taru Jabba grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Pabbi Grid Station on 7th March from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Pana Kot, Pubbi Hospital, Industrial Zone and Saleha Khan feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Tank Grid Station on 8th and 9th March from 8 a.

m. to 6 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Tank, Gomal Zam Dam, Wana, Jandhola and Kulachi grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Mingora Grid Station on 7th and 9th March from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Malam Jaba, Express Saidu Hospital, Bandai, Mingora 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,Kabal , Nawa Kali, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Odigram, Kabal 4,Matta 2, Faiza Ghat, Kabal 2, Gulda, Marghazar, Saidu Hospital, Kabal 3, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Singar, MES, Haji Baba,Shin, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express feeders will face inconvenience.

APP/vak