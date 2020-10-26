UrduPoint.com
PPHI Distributes Ration Among 50 Needy Families In Kohlu

Mon 26th October 2020 | 08:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Peoples Primary Health Institute (PPHI) Baluchistan on Monday distributed ration including flour, sugar, cooking oil and other important items among 50 poor families in Kohlu district.

Ration bags were distributed by Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Mumtaz Ali Khatran in a ceremony where District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Gehnwar Khan, DSM, PPHI Ghulam Rasool Khetran, Wing Commander Asim and other official were present.

DC appreciated the efforts of PPHI for provision of ration to needy families in the area and said PPHI was playing key role for helping needy people in difficult times.

Ghulam Rasool Khetran said these ration bags were being distributed through contribution of an NGO, Pepsi and on special directive of Chief Executive Officer Aziz Ahmed Jamali.

He said ration had been distributed among 100 needy families during the current week including widows, orphans, disable persons and needy people.

He said our team would distribute ration among poor people in respective areas of Kohlu including Maiwand, Sufaid, Kahan, Thadi, Naili, Nisahu, and Gasani areas.

PPHI is striving to provide health and necessary facilities to needy people under limited resources in the area, he added.

