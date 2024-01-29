PPP Playing Vital Role For Development Of Country: Rozi Kakar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 11:39 PM
General Secretary of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Balochistan and candidate from NA 263 Rozi Khan Kakar, and candidate from PB 43 Syed Hasnain Hashmi, Provincial Deputy Information Secretary Qasim Khan Achakzai, Aziz Longo said on Monday that the party was playing an important role for the development of the country and providing basic facilities to masses
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) General Secretary of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Balochistan and candidate from NA 263 Rozi Khan Kakar, and candidate from PB 43 Syed Hasnain Hashmi, Provincial Deputy Information Secretary Qasim Khan Achakzai, Aziz Longo said on Monday that the party was playing an important role for the development of the country and providing basic facilities to masses.
They said that the party introduced the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to help the people of the country and appeal to people to vote for the party on February 8 to make them successful in the election.
They expressed these views while addressing various corner meetings and gatherings held at respective areas including Khalid Bin Waleed Society, Joint Road, Ahmadzai Colony and Killi Bareachabad.
Other leaders including Aziz Longo, Khan Mohammad Bareach, Haji Bustan, Jahangir Shah, and Jalaluddin also addressed the events.
Recent Stories
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration
PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal
PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Awami, Muashi Muahida: Bilawal
Jordan score twice in injury time to surge into Asian Cup quarters
Two inter-district drug dealers arrested with 41kg Hashish
Gambian festival revitalises tradition of initiatory rite
Terrorist Naikman Ullah killed in N Waziristan IBO
NEC directs priority financial allocations for merged, backward districts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Thief gang busted, three held3 minutes ago
-
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Sudan6 minutes ago
-
CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration6 minutes ago
-
PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal6 minutes ago
-
PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Awami, Muashi Muahida: Bilawal6 minutes ago
-
Two inter-district drug dealers arrested with 41kg Hashish12 minutes ago
-
Terrorist Naikman Ullah killed in N Waziristan IBO12 minutes ago
-
NEC directs priority financial allocations for merged, backward districts5 minutes ago
-
Muhibullah taking part in election on spirit of public service5 minutes ago
-
Alvi urges public-private sectors' collaboration in jobs creation for special persons5 minutes ago
-
BoD of OIC's Ombudsman Institutions held in Pakistan15 minutes ago
-
IGP meets delegation of private welfare organization5 minutes ago