PPP playing vital role for development of country: Rozi Kakar

(@FahadShabbir)

General Secretary of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Balochistan and candidate from NA 263 Rozi Khan Kakar, and candidate from PB 43 Syed Hasnain Hashmi, Provincial Deputy Information Secretary Qasim Khan Achakzai, Aziz Longo said on Monday that the party was playing an important role for the development of the country and providing basic facilities to masses

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) General Secretary of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Balochistan and candidate from NA 263 Rozi Khan Kakar, and candidate from PB 43 Syed Hasnain Hashmi, Provincial Deputy Information Secretary Qasim Khan Achakzai, Aziz Longo said on Monday that the party was playing an important role for the development of the country and providing basic facilities to masses.

They said that the party introduced the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to help the people of the country and appeal to people to vote for the party on February 8 to make them successful in the election.

They expressed these views while addressing various corner meetings and gatherings held at respective areas including Khalid Bin Waleed Society, Joint Road, Ahmadzai Colony and Killi Bareachabad.

Other leaders including Aziz Longo, Khan Mohammad Bareach, Haji Bustan, Jahangir Shah, and Jalaluddin also addressed the events.