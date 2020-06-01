PPP, PML-N leaders misused public money on foreign tours, health facilities abroad: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Sunday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, when they were at the helm of affairs of the state, misused the public money on their foreign tours besides enjoying health facilities abroad.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan, after coming into power, had spent a small portion of national exchequer on his official visits abroad.

Gill said the prime minister was a role model for others as he had no private businesses so as he was trying to streamline the system in the country.

Commenting on sugar mafia, he said the PML-N government had granted some Rs22 billion subsidy on sugar during its tenure, while the PTI government had provided only Rs2 billion subsidy on the commodity, he added.

He said the credit went to the PTI leadership who presented the forensic report on sugar before public.

To a question about rising prices of important commodities in the country, Dr Shahbaz Gill said the people could enjoy relief in buying sugar products at affordable rates in the coming days.