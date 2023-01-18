UrduPoint.com

PPP Says To Contest From Every Constituency In General Election

Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab acting president Rana Farooq Saeed has said that the PPP would contest general election on every seat in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab acting president Rana Farooq Saeed has said that the PPP would contest general election on every seat in the province.

He was speaking at a consultative meeting of officials and ticket holders of Lahore urban, rural and Faisalabad divisions at the People's Party Central Secretariat, here on Wednesday. He said he believed that the PPP should fight the general election from its own platform. "We will not give tickets just for filling the spaces," he added. Rana Farooq said that the party, which worked hard, would win the upcoming elections.

A unanimous resolution, presented by the PPP Lahore chapter President Chaudhry Aslam Gill, was also passed in the meeting to congratulate Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari for making such strategy that the PPP won with majority in the local elections of Sindh, and sent packing the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa governments of Tehreek-e-Insaf and Q-League.

"We promise that in the upcoming general election, the PPP candidates will win all seats with a big majority. We will start preparations for the election immediately and assure the party that every candidate will emerge successful in Punjab," he added. He said that the party workers were ready to contest the election from every constituency.

PPP Lahore President Ch Aslam Gill said that due to the vision of chairman Bilawal Bhutto, People's Party was ahead of all in contesting elections.

Several other leaders and workers also expressed their views in the meeting.

