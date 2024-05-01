(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Pakistan People's Party's central leader and Senator Rana Mahmood-Ul-Hassan said that the labourers were the backbone of the country's development and without the protection of their dignity and rights, the dream of development and prosperity cannot be fulfilled.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday on the occasion of the “International Labour Day,” he said that the International Labour Day highlights the importance and key role of the working class in national development.

He paid tribute to the hardworking workers and said that the welfare and protection of the workers was one of the top priorities of any state because the role of the working class is of key importance in the development and prosperity of the country.

He said that the workers were the backbone of national development and added that everyone should play a due role in providing Honorable and attractive employment opportunities to working people in the country.

Rana Mahmood-Ul-Hassan said that the labourers had a key role in the progress and development of agriculture, industry, factories, and every sector. The country must ensure the welfare of the workers by protecting their rights.

“Development goals cannot be achieved, and the dream of development and prosperity cannot be gained without the protection of the dignity and rights of the working class in the society,” he said and maintained that Pakistan People's Party gave a labor policy in 1972 to protect the rights of the workers of Pakistan.

