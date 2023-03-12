UrduPoint.com

PPP To Bag Slot Of Mayor In Karachi: CM Murad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PPP to bag slot of Mayor in Karachi: CM Murad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has once again reiterated his stance that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), being the single largest party that emerged in local bodies elections in Karachi, will take over the slot of the Mayor by setting aside the cries and claims of a `self-claimant'.

He made these remarks while talking to the media persons at the KMC Mega sports event organized at Fuwara Chowk.

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori, Minister Information Sharjeel Inam Memon, Advisor law Murtaza Wahab and others were also present on the occasion.

Replying to a question, The CM said it was loud and clear that PPP would bag the slot of Mayor in Karachi.

"We (the PPP) are a majority party and our candidate for the slot of mayor would easily be elected by the KMC council," he said and giving an oblique reference to Jamaat Islami's Candidate Naeem Rehman, added that his cries, claims, and allegations have no foundation and would prove to be the bubbles of hot air.

The CM urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to expedite the process of conducting the election on the local bodies' seats where it had been postponed and declare the results of the seats which have been challenged or withheld so that the final round of election for the seats of chairmen and mayors could be finalized.

Talking about the census, Murad Ali Shah said that the objections his government and the party had raised during the census of 2017 have proved to be valid and genuine now. He said that if the reservations raised by the people of the province were not addressed, his government would have no option but to withdraw the support it has extended to the Bureau of Statistics for conducting the ongoing census process.

Murad Ali Shah said that he has urged the census authorities to share a copy of the data/enumeration of a family with the concerned family members.

"We must know how many members of a family in a particular area have been counted so that cross-check can be made, and the claim can be filed in case of any inaccuracy," he said and added the provincial government must have access to the data of the province.

Murad Ali Shah said that the data being collected by the Bureau of Census should be given directly to NADRA so that they can issue CNIC/B-forms to the nationals and also make data on the foreigners living here.

"We want them to count everyone and share the copy, hard or digital, with the concerned family members and also give access to the concerned family and provincial government to the data being collected on a regular basis. If a transparent system is not evolved or adopted the ongoing census exercises would meet the same fate as in 2017," he observed.

The Sindh CM said: "We would have to make a proper system of birth and death counts accurately. When a child is born or dies, his/her details must enter into the family tree made in the national data developed at NADRA. Currently, the deaths and births were not recorded in the national data until and unless the concerned family members get them recorded." Murad Shah pointed out that the old or inaccurate maps have been uploaded to the tablets given to the enumerators for recording enumeration digitally. "These maps and data must be accurate, proper, and latest," he demanded.

The CM also demanded the Bureau of Statistics to inform the enumerated families/persons through SMS that they have been counted and their family members' number stands at so and so.

Earlier, Sindh CM congratulated the winners of the KMC mega spots donkey cart race and distributed prizes among them.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Governor Sports Election Commission Of Pakistan Same Pakistan Peoples Party SMS 2017 Murad Ali Shah Family Media Event Government Share Race Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNO ..

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNOC Gas starts trading Monday

4 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

7 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.