PPPP’s Sajid Ali Bhanban wins PS- 28 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Sajid Ali Bhanban has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-28 ,Kaharpur-3, by securing 59217 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Ismail Shah of the Grand Democratic Alliance, who bagged votes 54,839.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 57.32 %.