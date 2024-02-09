PPPP’s Sajid Ali Bhanban Wins PS- 28 Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Sajid Ali Bhanban has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-28 ,Kaharpur-3, by securing 59217 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Ismail Shah of the Grand Democratic Alliance, who bagged votes 54,839.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 57.32 %.
Recent Stories
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ahmed Atiq Anwer wins NA-113 election33 seconds ago
-
PPPP’s Nisar Khoro wins PS-15 seat37 seconds ago
-
Sultan Haider wins PP-20 election44 seconds ago
-
Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz Sharif wins NA-118 election55 seconds ago
-
PPPP's Samad Khan wins PB-40 election59 seconds ago
-
Independent candidate Usman Ali wins NA-142 election11 minutes ago
-
PPPP'S Faisal Khan Jamali wins PB-17 election11 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Nawabzada Burhan Chandio wins PS- 17 election11 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Syed Imran Ahmed Shah wins NA-141 election11 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Tanveer Aslam Malik wins PP-21 election11 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Bakht Muhammad wins PB-39 election11 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Fazal Elahi wins PK-84 election21 minutes ago