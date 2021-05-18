PR Multan division saves over three million electricity units in nine months

Pakistan Railways Multan division saved over three millions units of electricity within last nine months.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Divisional Superintendent, Naveed Mubashar , said that three stations including Bahalwalpur, Sahiwal and Yousuf wala got new connections.

He informed that despite inclusion of Yousuf wala in Multan division, electric staff managed to save these units.

The staff with hard work succeeded to save electricity which deserves appreciation, the DS said.

Though operations of PR are continued with 70 PC reservation, this step of PR staffers is laudable, Mubashar noted.