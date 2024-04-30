Practical education imperative to thrive in competitive global environment: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Minister of Science and Technology, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui here on Tuesday highlighted the significance of practical education in enabling students to thrive in a competitive global environment.

He was speaking during a visit to the esteemed National University of Technology (NUTECH) .

The minister was warmly welcomed by Rector NUTECH Lt Gen (R) Moazzam Ejaz, HI(M), then Registrar Nutech Brigadier Adnan Qasim presented a comprehensive briefing on the university's operations and its upcoming Karachi campus.

Siddiqui expressed appreciation for the efforts made by NUTECH in expanding its reach and promoting quality education.

He visited the NUTECH labs and Skills Department, where he had the opportunity to witness practical skills being imparted to the students.

The minister acknowledged the importance of such practical education in today's rapidly evolving world, emphasizing that this type of education was need of the hour.

During a media talk held at the university premises, Siddique praised NUTECH for its commitment to providing students with quality education.

He recognized the university's efforts in equipping students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their respective fields.

To commemorate the visit, Rector NUTECH presented the minister with a shield and souvenir as a token of appreciation and remembrance.

The gesture symbolized the strong bond between the university and the Ministry of Science and Technology.