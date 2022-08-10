UrduPoint.com

PRC Provides First Aid To More Than 300 Mourners During 2-days Ashura Camps

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PRC provides First Aid to more than 300 mourners during 2-days Ashura Camps

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Sindh Branch has organized a first aid camp during 2-days of Youm-e-Ashoor in Karachi.

The PRC-Sindh teams consisted of paramedical staff, trained first aid responders and emergency response force volunteers provided first aid to mourners in case of any untoward incident from 9th to 10th of Muharram.

PRC-Sindh Ambulances were also deployed in this regard.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Provincial Secretary PRC-Sindh Kanwar Waseem said like every year, 2-day first aid camp was established at the Numaish Chowrangi.

He said medical team remained present in the camp to provide treatment to mourners of procession from morning till night, while 25 trained and experienced emergency response volunteers, paramedics and First Aiders of PRC headed by Emergency Response Officer (ERO) Zain-ul-Arfeen had also been put on high alert on the spot to deal with any untoward emergency situation.

"Our paramedical staff and volunteers have provided first aid to more than 300 mourners and also shifted 16 serious injured mourners to the nearest hospital in Red Crescent ambulances," said PRC-Sindh ERO Arfeen.

"Our teams provided Oral Rehydration Solutions water and other juices to the fainted mourners to maintain their energy", he added.

Provincial Secretary Kanwar Waseem appreciated the paramedical staff and volunteers for their dedication and providing humanitarian services everywhere to everyone without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Injured Water Alert Oral From Muharram

Recent Stories

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSU ..

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSUMMER

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2022

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th August 2022

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

1 day ago
 FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.