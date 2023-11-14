Open Menu

PRCS Benefits 2.7 Million Flood Affected People : Chairman PRCS

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has benefitted over 2.7 million flood affected people through the provision of tents, food, non-food items, shelter, cash assistance, and essential household items.

This was revealed by Chairman PRCS, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari in a meeting with the Ambassador of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Dilsad Senol.

He highlighted that the organization has benefitted flood affected families through its active assistance in 55 districts.

The chairman provided a comprehensive overview of the society’s programs and its initiatives regarding rescue, relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction following the recent floods in Pakistan.

He extended an invitation to Ambassador Dilsad Senol to visit the PRCS National Headquarters.

The ambassador praised the exceptional services of PRCS during natural disasters and emergencies, specifically acknowledging their recent humanitarian assistance to flood-affected families; assured cooperation with the Red Crescent to ensure uninterrupted service to humanity.

During the occasion, Chairman Laghari presented a commemorative shield from PRCS to the ambassador.

