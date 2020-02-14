UrduPoint.com
President Alvi, Erdogan Offer Friday Prayers At Aiwan-e-Sadr

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered Friday prayers at the mosque in the premises of Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The two leaders prayed for the solidarity of their countries and for the unity of Muslim community.

Earlier this morning, President Erdogan addressed the joint sitting of the parliament.

The Turkish President arrived in Islamabad on Thursday on a two-day official visit.

