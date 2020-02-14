President Alvi, Erdogan offer Friday prayers at Aiwan-e-Sadr

President Dr Arif Alvi and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered Friday prayers at the mosque in the premises of Aiwan-e-Sadr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered Friday prayers at the mosque in the premises of Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The two leaders prayed for the solidarity of their countries and for the unity of Muslim community.

Earlier this morning, President Erdogan addressed the joint sitting of the parliament.

The Turkish President arrived in Islamabad on Thursday on a two-day official visit.