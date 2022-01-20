President asks for modern technology to enhance production of safe milk

(@Abdulla99267510)

President Alvi says there could be no alternative to breastfeeding, however, it is also essential to ensure the supply of safe and unadulterated milk to the people for it being complete nutrition.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Jan 20th, 2022) President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need of adopting the latest technologies to enhance the production of safe milk so as to prevent malnutrition among the people.

Addressing the inaugural session of the first National Dialogue on Safe Milk in Islamabad, he said that there could be no alternative to breastfeeding, however, it is also essential to ensure the supply of safe and unadulterated milk to the people for it being complete nutrition.

He said that, being the third-largest milk-producing country, Pakistan could also bring about remarkable change by formalizing the dairy sector.

In his address, Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said that for the first time, Prime Minister Imran Khan included agriculture in his government's key priority areas which is now coming to fruition in form of record production.