President confers civil awards on different personalities

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2023) An investiture ceremony to confer civil awards upon personalities who showed excellence in their respective field was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad today.

President Dr Arif Alvi conferred the awards.

A total of 253 civil awards were presented to Pakistani as well as foreign nationals at the ceremony.

Eminent urdu news Reader of Radio Pakistan Taskeen Zafar is also amongst the recipients of Presidential Pride of Performance award.