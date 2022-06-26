UrduPoint.com

President Congratulates APS Survivor On His President Of Oxford Union Election

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday congratulated Ahmad Nawaz, a survivor of Army Public school, Peshawar terrorist attack on being elected as President of Oxford Union.

The president on his Twitter handle, said that youths were the biggest hope of Pakistan. Despite all setbacks, Pakistan would keep on shining and rising, he added.

Ahmad Nawaz had lost his brother Harris in the heinous Peshawar massacre on 16th December 2014 along with other students and members of the teaching staff.

